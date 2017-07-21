‘Operation Bad Dose’ Gives Suspected Drug Dealers Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office gave suspected drug dealers and traffickers a taste of their own medicine in what they called “Operation Bad Dose.”
The three-day crackdown resulted in 82 arrests, 15 firearms taken off the streets and more than $151,000 seized.
“This devastating crisis knows no bounds and affects individuals of every race, color and socioeconomic status. It’s infecting our neighborhoods, poisoning our children and filling our morgues,” Sheriff Scott Israel said. “We are committed to ending this alarming epidemic and saving lives.”
The operation was the culmination of several months of heroin investigations to help curb opioid abuse and the rise in related deaths.
Undercover detectives utilized tips from informants and the public to identify the opioid pushers and bring them to justice.
BSO was aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, the U.S. Marshals, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, State Probation and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
In the state of Florida, heroin trafficking of 28 grams or more carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.
If you think someone in your neighborhood is pushing drugs, but wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.