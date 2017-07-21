Time To Indulge: It’s National Junk Food Day!

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re dieting, you probably won’t be celebrating today because it’s is National Junk Food Day. Brace for the sugar high.
This day is about eating the foods that we generally try to avoid to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
So what’s the definition of junk food?
We’ll go with foods that are high in fat, sugar, salt and calories and contain very little nutritional value.
So who created National Junk Food Day?
Our research couldn’t find an answer so go ahead, snack on those potato chips, pizza, ice cream and candy.
Tomorrow you can skip the scale and resume your diet!
Did you know that the average American eats about 25 pounds of candy per year? What’s more, each American will consume about 45 slices of pizza annually. Now that’s a lot of junk food!