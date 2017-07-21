Downpours Cause Ceiling Collapse In Lauderhill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The drenching downpours on Friday caused a ceiling to collapse in Lauderhill.

An orange sticker on the garage of the home signifies it’s unsafe to live in and no one is allowed inside.

The power is shut off and right now restoration crews are here to begin the lengthy process of trying to clean out and repair the home.

Video captured the damage inside when water, which had collected on top of the roof, came pouring into the home below.

It’s almost impossible to imagine all that water cascading through every part of the ceiling.

It completely flooded the downstairs area and left an enormous mess inside.

There were seven people inside the home at the time, including several children

Fortunately, everyone is OK.

The woman who rents the home with her three kids is trying to figure out what to do.

“We do need place to live and I lost everything – all my living room gone, all my furniture is destroyed,” said Francine Bien-Aime Frederick.

She has a daughter heading off to college at FSU and two other children in middle and high school.

For now they are staying with family and friends.

The Lauderhill Fire Department told CBS4’s Carey Codd their theory on what happened.

The rain water from the adjoining townhomes runs to the middle unit, which is the one that flooded. Apparently, the spokesperson for the fire department said, some part of the drain pipe was broken and all that water collected on the middle unit and broke through.