Report: AG Jeff Sessions Did Discuss 2016 Campaign With Russia Ambassador

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Washington Post is reporting Jeff Sessions discussed the 2016 presidential race with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
The Post is citing anonymous U.S. officials who described U.S. intelligence intercepts of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s descriptions of his meetings with Sessions.
Sessions was then a foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump. The former Alabama senator now serves as the Trump administration’s attorney general.
Sessions failed to disclose the meetings with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing. He later said he did not recall discussing the Trump campaign with Kislyak.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores says Sessions stands by his previous assertion that he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election.
