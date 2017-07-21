Japanese Military Ships Arrive At Port Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The strong military alliance between the U.S. and Japan will be on display this weekend at Port Everglades.

Two ships with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) arrived at the port on Friday.

Under the command of Rear Admiral Koji Manabe, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force consists of 580 personnel aboard the training vessel JS Kashima and the destroyer JS Harusame.

Around 11 a.m., there will be a welcoming ceremony Ken Okaniwa, Consul General for Japan in Florida, and local dignitaries in which July 21, 2017, will be designated by Broward County as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Day. This will be followed by an honor guard ceremony.

Fort Lauderdale is one of only five U.S. cities that will be visited as part of the JMSDF’s 164-day voyage which began in May. The purpose of the training exercises is to provide midshipmen with the experiences and skills required to become career officers. It also promotes friendly relations with the countries they visit.

A lot of attention has been focused on the U.S. and Japanese millitary alliance because of the escalation in tension with North Korea as it tests its nuclear capabilities.

The JMSDF will be in Fort Lauderdale through Monday. It will then depart for South America.

During this voyage, the JMSDF will travel approximately 35,000 miles with stops at ports in Cuba, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea.

Past voyages brought the JMSDF to Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville last year and to the Port of Tampa six years ago.