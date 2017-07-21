Trophy Hunter Killed Cecil The Lion’s Son

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ZIMBABWE, AFRICA (CBSMiami) – A cub of Cecil the lion was shot and killed by a trophy hunter after he wandered out of a protected reserve.
Xanda was wearing an electronic monitoring collar when he was killed. That collar was discovered by the professional hunter on the shoot, Richard Cooke of RC Safaris, who returned it to the scientists who had been monitoring the young lion, according to CBS News.
“We were aware that Xanda and his pride was spending a lot of time out of the park in the last six months, but there is not much we can do about that,”
“Richard Cooke is one of the ‘good’ guys,” Dr. Andrew Loveridge of Oxford University’s Department of Zoology told the Telegraph. “He is ethical and he returned the collar and communicated what had happened. His hunt was legal and Xanda was over 6 years old, so it is all within the stipulated regulations.”
It was Loveridge who fitted the collar on Xanda last October. He added that Xanda and his pride had spent a lot of time out of the park in the last six months.
Cecil was also killed after he left the boundary of the Hwange National Park in 2015.
Cecil’s death sparked global outrage when it was discovered that the lion, who was well known internationally among wildlife lovers, had been shot with a crossbow by Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer after it was lured out of the reserve during a trophy hunt.