Goldman, Brown Families Dread Simpson’s Return To The Spotlight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A Nevada parole board’s decision to release OJ Simpson from prison means he’ll be a free man in October after serving nine years for armed robbery.

But for the families who believe the former NFL star murdered their loved ones, the hearing has re-opened old wounds and made them wonder whether it was another example of him getting away with it again.

“For me, the answer is yes. But then again we’re a little biased,” said Fred Goldman.

Fred and Kim Goldman are the father and sister of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994. They said that Thursday’s hearing eye opening and troubling.

“They went on to not press him, not ask follow up questions, wear an inappropriate NFL tie as a parole board member,” said Kim Goldman.

Simpson was acquitted of the double murder, but his former sister-in-law said that hardly means he’s innocent.

“The truth of the matter is, he abused my sister. And we have her diaries to prove that, and we have the battered face to prove that,” said Tanya Brown.

When he’s released in October, Simpson will have served the minimum of his 33-year sentence.

“I’ve done my time. I’ve done it as well and respectfully as anyone can,” he declared during his hearing.

But Fred Goldman says prison has not reformed the man he believed killed his son.

“I would prefer to see him back in jail, simple as that. I don’t think he is worthy of the right to be out amongst decent people,” said Goldman.

The Goldmans say Simpson still craves the nation’s attention and they’re already dreading his return to the spotlight.

In a civil trial, Simpson was ordered to pay the Goldman family more than $20-million but they say they have received less than one percent of that award.