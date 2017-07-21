Ft. Lauderdale: Group Of Armed Teens Ambush Man, Women In Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Witnesses and police say violence is just a way of life following a deadly shooting in a Ft. Lauderdale neighborhood.

While no one was willing to give their name, several people said they saw what happened.

“She said, ‘Somebody shooting fireworks.’ I looked out the window, I said, ‘Nah, they ain’t shooting fireworks.”

The ambush-style shooting happened in Lauderdale Manors Park near N.W. 15th Terrace and N.W. 15th Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

“They ran up the street, bent the corner, looked like five of ’em,” said a witness.

They described the suspects as mostly teenagers, two of whom had guns. They walked up to a car with three people inside and opened fire.

A man in the driver’s seat was killed.

“About 21 shots hit him,” said another man who saw what happened and tried to help. “He was full of holes. He had holes all in his hand, like four holes in his torso area.”

Two women were passengers in the car. One of them was shot in the head.

“She had blood running down her neck. I was like, sit down, sit down, stop running,” he said. “I got 10 daughters, I would want somebody to try save my daughter.”

A day later, broken glass, blood and even the yellow tarp that covered the bullet-riddle car was still at the scene. It’s a block where residents said violence is a part of life and not safe for anyone, whether it’s children or reporters with cameras.

“I don’t think its safe for our kids to be outside. Everyday it’s something. Ya’ll leave from ’round here. About two or three hours go by, something will happen.”