Ft. Lauderdale: Group Of Armed Teens Ambush Man, Women In Car

July 21, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Ft. Lauderdale, Rielle Creighton, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Witnesses and police say violence is just a way of life following a deadly shooting in a Ft. Lauderdale neighborhood.

8ea03e3418e9481c978b13c560f3e5f6 Ft. Lauderdale: Group Of Armed Teens Ambush Man, Women In Car

Ft. Lauderdale Police investigate after three people were shot ambush-style while sitting in a car on July 20, 2017. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. (Source: CBS4)

While no one was willing to give their name, several people said they saw what happened.

“She said, ‘Somebody shooting fireworks.’ I looked out the window, I said, ‘Nah, they ain’t shooting fireworks.”

The ambush-style shooting happened in Lauderdale Manors Park near N.W. 15th Terrace and N.W. 15th Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

“They ran up the street, bent the corner, looked like five of ’em,” said a witness.

They described the suspects as mostly teenagers, two of whom had guns. They walked up to a car with three people inside and opened fire.

A man in the driver’s seat was killed.

“About 21 shots hit him,” said another man who saw what happened and tried to help. “He was full of holes. He had holes all in his hand, like four holes in his torso area.”

Two women were passengers in the car. One of them was shot in the head.

“She had blood running down her neck. I was like, sit down, sit down, stop running,” he said. “I got 10 daughters, I would want somebody to try save my daughter.”

A day later, broken glass, blood and even the yellow tarp that covered the bullet-riddle car was still at the scene. It’s a block where residents said violence is a part of life and not safe for anyone, whether it’s children or reporters with cameras.

“I don’t think its safe for our kids to be outside. Everyday it’s something. Ya’ll leave from ’round here. About two or three hours go by, something will happen.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch