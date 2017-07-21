Florida Mayoral Candidate: “Go Back To Africa”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ST AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami) – A Florida mayoral candidate went on a racist rant in the middle of a debate and it was all caught on camera.
“My advice to you. My advice to you, if you don’t like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport, go back to Africa, go back to Africa,” said Paul Congemi who is running for mayor of St. Petersburg.
He made it a point to address candidate Jesse Nevel and the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. Nevel is running on the platform, unity through reparations.
“You and your people, you talk about reparations, the reparations that you talk about Mr. Nevel, you people already got your reparations. Your reparations, your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama,” Congemi told the crowd.
The crowd booed Congemi and his tirade has been blasted on social media.
Congemi is dealing with his own issues. He was arrested in January, charged with elder abuse.