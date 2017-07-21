Davie Hit & Run Victim Left Fighting For Her Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A Davie woman is fighting for her life after she was struck in a hit-and-run crash while walking to work and police are now trying to track down the driver who took off.

“I don’t think it was right, she didn’t deserve it. She is a hard-working person,” said Jessy Tharakan, the victim’s sister.

Police said Marrykutty George, 50, was at the crosswalk going west when she was struck by a silver car, possibly a Nissan. A witness said he was stopped at a red light when he heard the crash and saw George get thrown in the air.

It happened Friday around 5:45 a.m. at University Drive and Stirling Road, as George headed to her job at Subway.

The suspect’s vehicle was heading eastbound on Stirling Road and turned south onto University Drive, it’s believed. It should have front-end damage and at least one headlight missing.

George was left with several broken bones and a head injury.

“She’s not doing good,” said her sister. “She is in a kind of coma.”

Tharakan said George came to the U.S. from India three years ago and worked hard.

“She goes to work every day at that Subway, as she has for two years. She doesn’t have a car,” Tharakan added. “She’s a hard-working person. She wakes up every morning and works for her whole family. She walks to work, she worked there 20 days in a row.”

Police said George is in critical condition and will need further cat scans and tests.

“Anybody who did this could have stopped and taken her to the hospital. This is not right,” she said. “Maybe he was on the phone or texting?”

Surveillance tape from businesses in the area haven’t helped in the investigation. If you know anything about the accident, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.