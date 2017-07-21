Bikinis & Business: The Skinny On Miami’s Swim Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Swim Week is one of the most eye-catching times of the year on Miami Beach.

For most, it’s fun and fashion shows for the next three days. But once you get passed the sexy glamour of it all, for those participating, it’s all business.

Celia Evans is responsible for producing 15 runway shows on Friday and Saturday. At her pop-up shop at SLS South Beach, presented by Planet Fashion, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked the CEO what the runway shows do for designers.

“For designers that are doing runways shows, they’re having the opportunity to show these lines to press, buyers and bloggers who come from all over the world,” she said.

Miami-based designer Gabriela Pires was chosen by Celia to show her line of day-to-night swimwear for the first time at Swim Week after recently being featured in British ‘Vogue.’

“The exposure is amazing,” said Pires. “This is the place to be. This is the only place people look to for trends for next year because this is Miami.”

Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the swim show is presented by the Swimwear Association of Florida. For more than 35 years, it’s been the premiere global trade show where buyers and sellers gather to exhibit and purchase next year’s trends.

“We bring everyone here,” said Dir. Judy Stein. “Without this, none of the other things would be happening. There’s no reason to have all the extraneous, beautiful things that are going on. This is where the business happens.”

Thousands of brands, from suits to bags, hats and more, were set up for the exhibitors and models to try on. But they can’t work on an empty stomach.

“Okay, so real models do eat,” Petrillo asked a model eating chips and an over-sized sub sandwich.

“We definitely eat. All day everyday,” she replied. “We get those calories in!”

The show is so important, the City of Miami Beach did not want to lose it, despite the convention center being under construction. The show alone booked 7,500 hotel rooms on Miami Beach this week.

“The swimwear industry is a $5 billion a year industry,” Stein said. “It’s one of the few industries that are really doing well and continuing to do well.”

SwimShow is for trade only but the lines shown this weekend will be available in stores and online by holiday of this year.