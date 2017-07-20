Words Of Support For Sen. McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Support and words of encouragement have poured in from both sides of the aisle in Congress after they learned their colleague, Sen. John McCain, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I do know this, this disease has never had a more worthy opponent,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

President Trump offered his family’s prayers saying “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter.”

Graham often referred to as McCain’s closest friend in the Senate says the two spoke briefly by phone, with the 80-year old McCain insisting he’d be back.

“We talked about five minutes it’s going to be a tough way forward, but he said I’ve been through worse,” said Graham.

Former president Barak Obama tweeted, in part “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

McCain had surgery last week to remove a blood clot from behind his eye, pathology reports on the clot revealed the tumor. Doctors say this type of cancer, called Glioblastoma, has a median survival rate of a little more than a year.

“He’s in for a battle, this is a very serious type of cancer, it is the cancer that killed Ted Kennedy and despite all of the research that’s be going on we haven’t made adequate progress,” said Dr. Jon LaPook.

McCain has battled cancer before, having been diagnosed with melanoma in 2000. Doctors say it is unlikely that diagnosis is related to the current one.

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, is no stranger to battle. He spent five and a half years in captivity as a POW in North Vietnam.