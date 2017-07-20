Woman Robbed, Pulled Through Supermarket Parking Lot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ethel Villeda is traumatized after a violent robbery outside of a Miami supermarket.

Villeda has lived in Miami for 41 years and it’s the first time she’s been robbed.

What happened to her was captured on camera on July 12th at the Presidente Supermarket parking lot on NW 36th Street and NW 22nd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver four-door Honda pull up next to her P.T. Cruiser. When she starts to return her shopping cart, the man in the Honda flings open his door and rushes over to grab her purse.

A brief struggle ensues and Villeda falls to the ground and tries to fight off her attacker without success.

Once on her feet, Villeda tried to reach in and retrieve her pocket-book, even being pulled along while the thief backed up. Eventually, the thief sped off with her belongings

“I was scared, of course, I was scared,” said Villeda.

She said she told the thief she had no money.

She wasn’t sure if the thief had a weapon. That made the attack all the more terrifying.

Miami Police released a picture of the man they want to talk to about the robbery and they want everyone to take a good look at his face.

The man is described as a white Hispanic male, clean-shaven, slim-built, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with short brown hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Villeda says he spoke with a Cuban accent.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.