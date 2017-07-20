Small Plane Attempting To Land On Road Skids, Flips Into Levee In Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a small plane attempting to land on a roadway ended up skidding into a levee in the Everglades.
A female flight instructor and her 18-year-old student were just six miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when the plane lost power.
Pictures from the scene show the plane flipped over on its top after having slid into the marshy ground.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries to the pilot or passenger.
The two people have not been identified.
The FAA is investigating and will release more details in due time.
