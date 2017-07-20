Report: Trump Looking At Pardon Powers, His Lawyers Looking To Discredit Special Counsel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Washington (CBSMiami) – The Washington Post is reporting President Donald Trump has asked his legal team to explore his power to pardon people, even himself.

Several members of the president’s family and top advisers could face legal problems related to possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The report also saying the president’s lawyers are exploring ways to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This, on the heels of a revealing interview the president gave to the New York Times where he went after his members of own team.

Thursday night, one of those targeted is speaking out.

“I have the honor of serving as attorney general,” said Jeff Sessions.

Sessions is under fire but not on the run.

“We love this job. We love this department and I plan to continue to do so as long as it is appropriate,” he said.

Many were expecting Sessions to step down after being publicly rebuked by President Trump in the interview.

Trump was angered that Sessions had removed himself from the Russia investigation after being sworn in.

“Sessions should have never recused himself and if he would,” Trump said. “If he was going to recuse himself, he should’ve told me before he took the job and I would’ve picked somebody else.”

The president is convinced that Sessions recusal ultimately led to the appointment of Mueller, who the president also talked about in that Times interview.

REPORTER: If Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia, is that a red line? Would that be a breach of what his actual charge is?

TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes.

But Bloomberg reports Mueller is investigating Trump family finances, and lawmakers are warning the president to stay out of Mueller’s way.

“There’s a real hunger on the part of many members of both parties to have this resolved appropriately. And if the president steps in and cutting it off by firing Bob Mueller, I think he’ll pay a very heavy price here in Congress,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.