Orlando Firefighter Reprimanded For Reselling Free Disney Passes

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — An Orlando area firefighter who sold free passes to Walt Disney World has been suspended without pay.
In appreciation for their efforts following the Pulse nightclub shooting, in which 49 people were killed, Disney gave Orange County first responders four tickets each. The tickets weren’t for resale.
Orange County Fire Rescue firefighter Christopher Huntley reportedly sold his complimentary passes to a woman through the mobile app OfferUp for about $390.
Fire rescue records show Huntley told the woman to falsely tell Disney she was his cousin and that he gave her the tickets. When she tried to use the tickets, she was denied entry. When Huntley stopped communicating with her, she filed a complaint.
Huntley was suspended for 72 hours.
Another firefighter and a battalion chief were also reprimanded.
