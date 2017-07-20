Navy Submarine Spotted Off Port Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Don’t be alarmed about that submarine off Fort Lauderdale, it’s just part of Naval exercises off Port Everglades this week.
According to the Sun Sentinel, a four-mile wide section of ocean off Fort Lauderdale was declared off-limits to civilian vessels this week for those Naval exercises.
No vessels are allowed into the security zone just south of the inlet into Port Everglades without permission.
The Coast Guard has not released any details about the exercise but the Sentinel reports the exercise is taking place around an undersea testing range operated by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division’s South Florida Ocean Measurement Facility (SFOMF).
The SFOMF is located on the south side of Port Everglades inlet and has housed an active, continuously operating Navy range for more than 50 years.