Marlins Trade Phelps To Mariners For 4 Prospects

July 20, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: David Phelps, Miami Marlins, MLB, Seattle Mariners

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins have traded right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez, the team announced Thursday.

Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season. He’s a six-year veteran with 64 career starts.

Hernandez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, is batting .259 in 31 games in the minors this year. Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi were the other three minor leaguers included.

Lopez, 21, is a 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Cabimas, Venezuela and rated the No. 22 prospect in Seattle’s system. He is 5-8 with a 5.04 ERA (100.0/56) in 19 games (18 starts) at Single-A Modesto this year.

Miller, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound starter and rated the No. 12 prospect in the Mariners system by MLB.com. He has gone 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA (101.0 ip/41 er) in 18 starts this season at Single-A Clinton in the Midwest League, striking out 94 batters with walking just 23 (2.0 per 9.0 innings).

Schiraldi is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound reliever who has gone 2-1 with three saves and a 4.58 ERA (37.1/19) in 28 relief appearances for Single-A Modesto this season, with 63 strikeouts (15.2 per 9.0 innings).

The Mariners entered Thursday 1½ games back in the AL wild-card race. The Marlins are out of playoff contention and looking to upgrade a farm system widely ranked among the worst in the majors.

