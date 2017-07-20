Marlins Trade Phelps To Mariners For 4 Prospects

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins have traded right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez, the team announced Thursday.

The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams have not announced the trade.

Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season. He’s a six-year veteran with 64 career starts.

Hernandez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, is batting .259 in 31 games in the minors this year. Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi were the other three minor leaguers included.

Lopez, 21, is a 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Cabimas, Venezuela and rated the No. 22 prospect in Seattle’s system. He is 5-8 with a 5.04 ERA (100.0/56) in 19 games (18 starts) at Single-A Modesto this year.

Miller, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound starter and rated the No. 12 prospect in the Mariners system by MLB.com. He has gone 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA (101.0 ip/41 er) in 18 starts this season at Single-A Clinton in the Midwest League, striking out 94 batters with walking just 23 (2.0 per 9.0 innings).

Schiraldi is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound reliever who has gone 2-1 with three saves and a 4.58 ERA (37.1/19) in 28 relief appearances for Single-A Modesto this season, with 63 strikeouts (15.2 per 9.0 innings).

The Mariners entered Thursday 1½ games back in the AL wild-card race. The Marlins are out of playoff contention and looking to upgrade a farm system widely ranked among the worst in the majors.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)