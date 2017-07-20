Judgement Day For O.J. Simpson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CARSON CITY, NV (CBSMiami) – After more than eight years in a Nevada prison, O.J. Simpson will go before a parole board on Thursday to ask for his freedom.

The NFL Hall of Famer is serving time for the armed robbery of a sports memorabilia dealer in a Las Vegas hotel room.

During the hearing, he’ll personally appeal for his release.

“Usually what they want to hear is ‘I’m sorry,” said Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola University.

Levenson, who is also a legal analyst for CBS News, has covered Simpson since he was charged, and later acquitted, of the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The parole board will not consider that murder trial when making their decision. They will, however, evaluate Simpson’s behavior in prison, his age, and whether he could be a risk to the public.

The board will also hear from people supporting Simpson’s release, including one of his robbery victims. No one is set to speak against his release during the hearing. Even the prosecutor who sent Simpson to prison is expected to support his parole.

Experts say the board members have most likely already made their decisions.

In 2013, the same board granted Simpson parole on some of the charges but he still needed to serve four more years to reach his minimum time behind bars.

So how likely is it that the board will grant him parole?

“If he’s not granted parole, I think there’s gonna be a lot of scrutiny and they’re gonna say ‘you treated him wrong, you treated him unfairly because he was OJ’,” said Levenson.

If parole is granted, Simpson could be released in early October.