In The Recruiting Huddle: Cornelius Nunn, Jr. – Palmetto

July 20, 2017 1:13 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Cornelius Nunn, Jr.

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Here is yet another big time prospect that is developing in South Florida. A quality athlete that we have been fortunate to watch since his youth days – and he continues to get better and better all the time. After a tremendous start at Southwest Miami, he makes the move to a team that is loaded with talent and great coaching. Just a superb football player that colleges have already noticed and continue to follow. This is going to be a huge year for this young man as he will have the opportunity to showcase his many skills against top-flight competition. Keep your eye on Cornelius throughout the next two years, and like college coaches, you will be blown away with what he does on the field.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7864440/cornelius-nunn-jr

