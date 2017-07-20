SPECIAL REPORT| O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing  |  What To Know

Get Around In Style At Walt Disney Resort

July 20, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: disney, Disney World, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Move over monorails and motor coaches – there’s a new way to get around at the Walt Disney World Resort.

They’re called “Minnie Vans” – get it – as in Minnie Mouse.

The minivans will begin service later this month at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts.

Disney describes it as “a whimsical, point-to-point transportation service that will help guests get around get around Walt Disney World Resort in a jiffy.”

Guests can order their own private Disney vehicle right from their smartphone and a Disney Cast Member will drive them wherever they want to go within the 40 square mile resort for an extra fee.

Each van comes equipped with child car seats, which is great for families with small children who don’t want to wait for a shuttle bus. Each van seats seven people.

Disney eventually will expand the service to other hotels but hasn’t yet announced details.

