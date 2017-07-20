CBO: Repealing Without Replacing Obamacare Would Leave 32 Million More Uninsured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – The Congressional Budget Office released its estimates on the revised version of the Senate Republican health care bill that would only repeal Obamacare.
According to the CBO, the repeal would mean an additional 32 million uninsured people by 2026.
The report also says the measure would cause average premiums for people buying their own health insurance to double by 2026.
It also says that by that same year, three-fourths of Americans would live in regions without any insurers selling policies to individuals.
The report was released as Senate leaders consider a vote next week on legislation repealing Obama’s law, but not replacing it.
Here’s what the CBO said about earlier versions of the Senate bill:
- Repeal only (CBO estimate: July 19): That estimate projected that 32 million more people would become uninsured over the next decade. It also said that 17 million more people would become uninsured next year, compared to current law.
- Version 1 of BCRA (CBO estimate, June 26): The original version of BCRA would have left 22 million more people uninsured over the next 10 years.
- House-passed American Health Care Act (AHCA) (CBO estimate: May 24): That projection from May, based on the House bill, projected that 23 million more people would be left uninsured over that same time period.
Click here to review the CBO’s score.
