Feds Looking Into Allegations Amazon Misleads Customers

July 20, 2017 5:58 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The feds are looking into Amazon’s business practices.

The Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations Amazon misleads customers about its pricing discounts, according to Reuters.

The commission is investigating a complaint brought by the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog.

The group looked at some 1,000 products on Amazon’s website in June and found that Amazon put reference prices, or list prices, on about 46 percent of them.

Consumer Watchdog argued that the deceptive list prices make Amazon’s prices look like a bargain.

The group also asked the FTC  to stop Amazon from buying Whole Foods.

