AG Sessions Says He Has No Plans To Resign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After being publicly scolded by President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Times, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he does not plan to resign.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning, Sessions said intends to stay on the job “as long as it’s appropriate.”

During his interview with the Times, President Trump took Sessions to task for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

“How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” he said.

Sessions withdrew from the Russia investigation after it was revealed he met with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak despite telling Congress he had no meetings with any Russians.

Undisclosed meetings with Russians will be the focus of attention when President Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, testifies in front of Congress next Monday.

“We’ve had now, three examples of meetings that took place between Mr. Kushner and the Russians that were not disclosed,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, a ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The latest meeting Kushner attended with Russians was set up by his brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr. It involved a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton which reportedly came from the Russian government.

Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who also attended the meeting, have been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

The Kushner testimony will be before a closed-door meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Manafort and Trump Jr. will testify in an open session if they accept Congress’ invitation.