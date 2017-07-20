4 Hurricanes Players Land On Preseason All-ACC Team

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBORO (CBSMiami/AP) — The two teams that many think will meet in the ACC Championship Game later this year are headlining the conference’s preseason all-star team.

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and five players from reigning national champion Clemson headline the preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team.

The ACC on Wednesday announced the team following a vote of 167 media members who attended last week’s media days in Charlotte.

The Tigers were represented by three offensive players — receiver Deon Cain and linemen Mitch Hyatt and Tyrone Crowder — plus defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.

Coastal Division favorite Miami placed four players on the team, led by receiver Ahmmon Richards and running back Mark Walton.

Miami’s four All-ACC Preseason Football team picks were the second-most of any program, trailing only Clemson.

A Freshman All-America selection by several media outlets a season ago, Richards delivered one of the best seasons by a freshman in Miami history in 2016.

Richards set the Hurricanes freshman receiving record and led the team with 934 receiving yards on 49 receptions, second-most among all pass-catchers.

Walton shined in his first season as the Hurricanes’ starting running back in 2016. The Miami native finished with 1,117 rushing yards and totaled 14 rushing touchdowns. His 1,117 yards were the seventh-most in a single season in Miami history.

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Walton has compiled over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns in just 26 career games.

A Freshman All-American by several publications last year, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman delivered a standout first season for the Hurricanes in 2016.

The Orange Park, Fla., native started all 13 games and ranked second on the team with 84 tackles, including 43 solo stops. He also finished with 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and earned All-ACC third-team honors.

Senior kicker Michael Badgley delivered a standout season in 2016, capturing third-team All-ACC honors as a junior after finishing 21 for 26 on field goal attempts for the season.

Badgley, who has twice earned a spot on the All-ACC team, moved into third place in Miami history in career field goals made (60) and averaged 63.5 yards on kickoffs as the team’s starting specialist.

Jackson, the league preseason player of the year who set ACC records last season with 51 touchdowns and 393.4 total yards per game, appeared on a league-best 132 ballots.

