Ticketmaster Posts Free Concert Listings After Class Action Lawsuit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Ticketmaster has posted hundreds of free events through ticket voucher redemptions following a class action lawsuit settled years ago.
The Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster case, settled in 2013, makes free ticket vouchers available to anyone who purchased tickets between October 21st, 1999 and February 27th, 2013.
“Each voucher can potentially be redeemed for two general admission tickets to any eligible show listed on the settlement website and a total of two vouchers (four tickets) can be used on any event. Due to high demand and limited availability, we expect these tickets to be redeemed quickly,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said.
The class action lawsuit alleged that Ticketmaster failed to fully disclose to consumers all aspects of its UPS and order processing fees.
Not sure if you have vouchers?
Log into your account at ticketmaster.com and check ‘Active Vouchers.’ Vouchers can then be redeemed at settlement.livenation.com.
For frequently asked questions, visit here. And for more information on the settlement, visit here.
One Comment