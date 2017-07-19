Let’s Get Wellfluent: A Preventive Shot In The Arm Keeps Disease At Arm’s Length

(Courtesy: AvMed)

Much like Florida residents taking the time to shutter their homes before a hurricane, undergoing proper preventive care for you body might not always avert disaster, but can often prove to be the wisest of investments.

According to the CDC, Americans use preventive services at about half the recommended rate. There are of course, many excuses not to get screenings, but reasoning in favor of getting them makes much more sense.

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, are responsible for 7 of every 10 deaths in the United States and account for 75% of the nation’s health spending. It is comforting to know however, that most chronic diseases are largely preventable when detected early through appropriate screenings. Finding health problems and attacking them in their infancy stages is when treatment is most effective.

It is no secret that healthy eating, regular exercise, cutting out tobacco, and getting all of your preventive services are ways people can stay healthy. The right preventive care at every stage of life helps people stay fit, delay – or entirely avoid – the onset of disease, keep negative effects of current diseases to a minimum, be more productive, and reduce long-term costs.

For those not inclined to go to the doctor often, or get every single screening available, one idea is to schedule an annual preventive care visit with your doctor to see which specific tests would be beneficial. Your doctor will likely ask you many health-related questions and then guide you toward the screenings that are most pressing at the moment. That will lead to improved health as you age and also help give you peace of mind.

Preventing disease is one of the most important aspects in maintaining or even improving health. Investment in prevention is one of the most effective and simplest ways to care for yourself in both the short- and long-term. We make choices with our time and money every day and getting the proper screenings is perhaps the best investment you will ever make in yourself!

Let’s Get WELLfluent™ is part of AvMed’s drive to inspire focus on a different kind of riches; those fueled by health and happiness of the mind, body and soul. With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the state, AvMed’s health plans seek to transform Floridian lives to create a WELLfluent world. To learn more follow AvMed on Facebook.

Above content provided by AvMed.