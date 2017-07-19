Pres. Trump To Host Senate GOP Lunch To Talk Health Care

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In the wake of the collapse of the GOP health care plan, President Donald Trump will host Senate Republicans at a White House lunch on Wednesday to discuss how to move forward.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced that the Senate plans to move ahead with a vote early next week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, without a replacement plan in place. He said the vote was at the request of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia — have turned on McConnell’s repeal of Obamacare.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Trump’s declaration that he and the Republican Party won’t take the blame for the health care system’s problems is “small and petty.”
The New York Democrat made the remarks after Senate GOP leaders abandoned their effort to rewrite President Barack Obama’s health care law due to Republican opposition. Trump said Republicans won’t own the issue and said he’ll let the statute fail to force Democrats to ask him to fix it.
Schumer says Trump is in charge, but “To hurt millions of people because he’s angry and he didn’t get his way is not being a leader.”
Schumer says Democrats will work with Republicans to fix problems with the law once the GOP abandons its repeal effort.
