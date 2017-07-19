Manny Diaz Says “It’s Very Clear And Defined” How Hurricanes Can Improve

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
University of Miami defensive coordinator, Manny Diaz joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM and discussed his excitement going into next season. They talk about Diaz’s belief that this Hurricanes defense is going to be more aggressive than ever.
On Miami’s young linebackers- “In a way they are old souls. At times you forget they are so young because it’s not their personality. They are just so fun to coach.”
On expectations for the Hurricanes- “At UM they are going to ask how many did you win. Nine [wins] is nice but that isn’t what Miami football is about. It’s very clear and very defined how we can improve on last year’s performance.”
On Miami’s aggressive defense- “Our aggression comes in the way we play base defense. We probably don’t blitz as much as people think. You have to find out what you have and what your team does best.”
On recruiting players- “We don’t care what grade they are in. We have to find the best 11. Whatever age they are we don’t care about that.”
