Lauderhill Smoke Shop Robbery Caught On Camera

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two men who robbed a Lauderhill smoke shop at gunpoint.

The robbery happened June 19th around 11 p.m.

Surveillance cameras inside the Smoke Shop located on N. University Drive near Commercial Boulevard captured the men entering the store with guns drawn.

One held the clerk at gunpoint as he demanded money, the other kept a customer on the ground in front of the counter.

“I honestly was just praying that I didn’t die. He was putting pressure on my head, telling me to get down and shut up,” Milla Gomos. “I’m just glad we didn’t get really really hurt, I thought we were going to die that night.”

Gomos said she a friend were in the store and when the armed men entered, they rushed at her and the clerk behind the counter.

“I literally walked into the shop. I turned to the register to pay and next thing you know my friend screamed and the guy was telling me to get down,” said Gomos.

Lauderhill police said one of the robbers pistol whipped the clerk before he and his partner left the store with $800 in cash and some items.

Reef Lakhani, one of the store’s owners, said the loss of the cash is the least of their worries.

“It’s about the security, number one, someone taking something from you is always a horrible feeling and number two we want our employees and patrons to feel safe,” he said.

Lakhani said they have taken extra security measures since the robbery. Their main concern is the safety of their employees and customers like Gomez who is still shaken.

“I still can’t believe it happened, I’m still shocked, it is very traumatic, I’m scared to leave my house sometimes, always watching my surroundings,” she said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493 TIPS (8477).