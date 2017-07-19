In The Recruiting Huddle: Sean Moore – Gulliver Prep

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

July 19, 2017 11:16 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Sean Moore

POSITION: WR/DB

SCHOOL: Miami Gulliver Prep

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Here is a talented prospect who has certainly gained plenty of momentum this offseason with his play on both sides of the ball. Continues to emerge as a true talent in a very competitive area – being able to lineup at all the secondary positions as well as catching the ball on offense – as either a slot or an outside receiver. Has been versatile since his days at La Salle, but has certainly come a long way over the past two years. With two full seasons left before he moves on to the next level, here is a gifted young man that is getting a lot of people excited.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4773066/sean-moore

