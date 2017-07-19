In The Recruiting Huddle: Sean Moore – Gulliver Prep

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Sean Moore
POSITION: WR/DB
SCHOOL: Miami Gulliver Prep
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: Here is a talented prospect who has certainly gained plenty of momentum this offseason with his play on both sides of the ball. Continues to emerge as a true talent in a very competitive area – being able to lineup at all the secondary positions as well as catching the ball on offense – as either a slot or an outside receiver. Has been versatile since his days at La Salle, but has certainly come a long way over the past two years. With two full seasons left before he moves on to the next level, here is a gifted young man that is getting a lot of people excited.