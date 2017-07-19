Friend: Murder Victim Targeted Because Of ‘His Age And His Wealth’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A complicated investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a man was found murdered in his home.

Fort Lauderdale police were called out to 69-year-old Guy Eargle Jr. home on 17th Ave. on Monday, where they discovered his body.

“Total shock, couldn’t believe it. This was one of the nicest guys you would ever meet,” said Joseph DiCorpo, Eargle’s friend.

Eargle was a part time resident of Florida. When he wasn’t in town, he lived in Atlanta.

“It sounds like it was some type of home invasion, and that they basically targeting him because perhaps his age and his wealth,” DiCorpo said.

Some things were stolen, most notably his Ferrari disappeared.

Police are not confirming anything – they won’t even say how he was killed.

Neighbors are stunned at the news.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Andy Costa.

Several neighbors in the area have high-tech cameras.

One neighbor CBS4’s Silva Harapetian spoke to said they are cooperating with police.

If you have any information that can help Fort Lauderdale police with their investigation, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.