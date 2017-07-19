Drug Dealer Threatens To Be Judges’ ‘Biggest Nightmare’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A convicted drug trafficker is back in jail after he reportedly made obscene phone calls to judges and sent them letters in which he threatened to become their “biggest nightmare.”
Todd Watson, 53, was arrested Tuesday on 15 misdemeanor charges, including five counts of stalking judges and 10 counts of making obscene calls.
Investigators say Watson was sentenced in Broward Circuit Court in 2011 to six years in prison.
A 39-page complaint says Watson began stalking and harassing judges after his release in March. The complaint says he called a Jewish judge “Hitler” and an African-American judge “Uncle Tom.” He’s also reportedly accused judges of fabricating evidence and colluding to wrongfully convict people.
Watson remains in jail on $100,000 bond.
