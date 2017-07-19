101-Year-Old Sprinter Breaks Record For 100-Meter Dash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — Centenarian Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, 101, became the oldest female athlete to ever compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And by running the 100-meter dash in 40.12 seconds, Hawkins broke the current certified world record for women aged 100 or older by more than six seconds, The Washington Post reported.

But that time was not her personal best. She ran the dash in 39.62 seconds earlier this month at the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Either way, she will become the official world-record holder if either of those times get certified in December.

Born in Wisconsin in 1916, Hawkins told The Post that she liked “the feeling of being independent,” along with taking on challenges.

She also enjoys impressing her family, which includes the four children she had with her late husband, Murray, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Having a momma that can do this pleases them, and it pleases me to please them,” the former schoolteacher told The Post.

Along with running, Hawkins is an avid bicyclist and gardener. She picked up track and field quickly, after training since only last year.

But she could have missed out on the world record glory had she decided to follow her original Saturday plans.

“[I] missed my nap for this,” Hawkins said (via USATF) on Saturday at the Louisiana State University event, not far from her Baton Rouge home.

