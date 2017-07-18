Disney World’s ‘Toy Story Land’ Opening In 2018

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Disney World’s new Toy Story Land will shrink you to the size of a toy!
In the land, you will be able to explore the world of ‘Andy’s Backyard’ and hang out with your favorites like Woody and Buzz.
There will also be a ‘Toy Story’ roller coaster named ‘Slinky Dog Dash’ where you’ll zip around turns and drops created by Andy! It’ll make the slinky stretch to his limits!
Another attraction is ‘Alien Swirling Saucers.’ It’s a ride designed like a toy play set in which aliens will fly around in their flying saucers using “the claw” to try and capture your rocket.
But where will it be?
‘Toy Story Land’ will open at Hollywood Studios in Summer 2018. That’s a year before “Toy Story 4” hits theaters in 2019.