Steering You Right: Upcoming I-95 Lane Closures

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.
Let’s begin with I-95. Overnight construction will be shutting down two general purpose southbound lanes from NW 50th Street to NW 29th Street. The closures will nightly 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., beginning Friday and going through Monday.
A third lane will also be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
A little further south there will be ramp closures.
One lane of the northbound I-95 ramp to the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway EB and one westbound lane of the causeway to northbound I-95 will be closed nightly Friday through Monday, July 34th, from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
And finally for drivers who use Okeechobee Road, northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down at the Palmetto Expressway bridge nightly from Tuesday, July 18th, to Thursday, July 20th. It’s happening from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Driver’s heading south on Okeechobee Road will be detoured onto southbound Palmetto Expressway. Exit at NW 74th Street, head east and then get back on the Palmetto Expressway heading north. Exit at Okeechobee Road and continue southbound.
Drivers on northbound Okeechobee Road will be detoured to the Palmetto Expressway north. Exit at NW 103rd Street, turn left and return the Palmetto Expressway heading south. Exit at Okeechobee Road and continue northbound.