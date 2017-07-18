Splashion: The Fashion Show True To South Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – What’s hotter than a summer day on Miami Beach in July? A summer night on Miami Beach in July when it’s all about swimwear!

Welcome to “Splashion” presented by Miami Magazine at Nikki Beach. The 9th annual swimsuit show features the latest collections from some of the industries rising designers.

“Swim week has been around 35 years, but essentially we’re giving the community, not just industry, a chance to enjoy in all of the excitement,” said Diana Riser, the publisher of Miami Magazine.

The show marks the first unofficial night of Swim Week, where designers from all over the world converge on South Beach to show off their latest looks.

The event featured Miami Dolphins cheerleaders as well as models.

“I guess because we’re in Miami and we’re the Miami Dolphins that we get to perform a show and be with the models in the fashions show,” said Jess, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader. “So it’s really cool that we get to do a little bit of both, it’s very exciting.”

Backstage, before the show, models and stylists got ready for this big night. They had to get the looks for hair and makeup in tune with the theme.

“The look tonight for Splashion tonight is beachy hair. We’re gonna do it a lot softer with a healthy glow on the ends,” said hair stylist Danny Jelaca,

Makeup artist Osvaldo Perez added, “The look for swim is being golden goddess. It’s about looking bronze and beautiful and looking natural.”

So what’s trending now? Teeny-weeny bikinis, crochet, plunging necklines, bright colors and Brazilian cut bottoms – all styles you’ll see on a beach near you in 2018!

There will be some 50 fashions shows and parties happening all over the beach throughout week.

Click here for more information on Swim Fashion Week.