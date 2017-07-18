South Florida Couple Accused Of Scamming Several Celebrities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man and his wife are in jail accused of scamming the stars.

Justin Lii, 30, and his wife Angel Lii, 26, are facing a number of charges as investigators say they scammed or tried to scam sports stars and celebrities over a number of years.

Back in May, Justin Lii, who goes by many other names, including Justin Jackson, was arrested for allegedly impersonating the manager of singer Adele to try to get tickets to the Rolling Loud hip hop festival.

According to the arrest warrant released by the State Attorney’s Office, Lii offered Adele concert tickets in exchange for sneakers from NBA players including New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and league MVP Russell Westbrook, stating they were for an auction to benefit charities.

According to the warrant he actually did get sneakers shipped to him from other NBA players he contacted including Oklahoma City star Paul George.

He requested the packages be shipped to an apartment in Miami Gardens.

The man who answered the door said Lii and his wife lived there until about six months ago and that he lived there with them.

“Several people had several items delivered. I seen several boxes,” said former roommate Jhonny Momplaisir. “Most of them I signed for them. I know the majority of the packages that were derived were my packages.”

The man says he never thought anything suspicious about the deliveries and was surprised to find out Lii was arrested.

“Never really heard about that. this is one of the first and I’m kind of shocked,” said Momplaisir.

In addition to the sneakers, according to the warrant Lii got tickets to attend a concert for rapper Fabolous and tried to get tickets to see Lauryn Hill and Carrie Underwood.

According to the Miami Herald, Lii also served two years in prison for posting as a rep for pop star Madonna. He’s also accused to posing as Oprah Winfrey’s nephew, executives from her cable television network and a former aide for President Barack Obama in attempts to get free stuff.