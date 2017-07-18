Oh Snap! Snapchat Just Broke Their 10 Second Rule

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Now you can Snap for more than ten seconds!
That’s right, Snapchat just introduced Multi-Snap and now you can record a full minute of video.
The way it works is you start recording and once you reach ten seconds, you just keep pressing on the shutter to keep the recording going.
There is one catch. The video will still be broken up into ten second clips. You can also go back and edit each individual clip.
Multi-Snap is already out for iOs and coming soon for Android, according to a Snapchat spokesperson.
There’s even more cool new features on Snapchat. The company also introduced the Tint Brush – a creative tool that allows you to change the color of certain parts of the photo. So now you can capture even more of your vacation and even make the ocean look a little bluer.