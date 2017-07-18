Senate GOP Health Care Bill Collapses, Time For “Plan B”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senate Republicans will have to try to come up with a new strategy after their health care bill collapsed.

On Monday, too many Republican senators publically announced they wouldn’t support the bill which left the leadership scrambling for a plan B.

“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night in a statement.

Support for the bill fell apart Monday evening when two more Senate Republicans announced they were against it, bringing the total number of Republican defectors to at least four. Others, though, seemed headed down the same path.

“I did find the story about leader McConnell’s comments about Medicaid reforms just too far in the future probably never be enacted, I found those troubling, that may put the motion to proceed vote in jeopardy,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI.

With all Democrats expected to vote against it, the GOP could have only afforded to lose two of its own.

With word of the defeat, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Senator McConnell is now calling on the Senate to vote on an amended version of the House bill, a plan that involves repealing Obamacare with a two-year delay, even with no agreed upon replacement.

Just two weeks ago, though, he was against that.

“We have to solve the current crisis and I think repealing and then delaying the replacement doesn’t work,” said the senator in an interview.

No timeline has been set yet for when Senator McConnell wants a vote to repeal Obamacare.

The Senate meets today at 10 a.m.