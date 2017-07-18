Singer R. Kelly Accused Of Keeping Abusive ‘Cult’ Of Women

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Singer R. Kelly has denied claims that he keeps a household of young women in an abusive ‘cult’ atmosphere.
A BuzzFeed report has accused the singer of brainwashing women and stands by the story it published on Monday. According to the report, Kelly dictates everything from what the women can wear and eat to whom they may be in contact with. All of the women were over the age of consent.
The article cited interviews with two families and three former associates of Kelly. Some family members cited in the article expressed frustration at limited communications with their daughters.
BuzzFeed reported that two families had sought help from police but the women have rebuffed attempts by authorities or their parents to investigate or to bring them home.
“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” Kelly’s attorney Linda Mensch said in a statement.
Kelly has not been charged with any crime.
Kelly is one of the most successful R&B artists in the last two decades, with three Grammy Awards, 12 studio albums and more than 40 million records sold worldwide.
