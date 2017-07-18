Thousands Attend Mega-Job Fair In Miami Lakes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been two long years for Pancheta Brand-Young – out of work since being laid off from what had been a long career in banking.

“Each time at a bank and I’m there for several years and then it gets sold to another bank,” she said. “It’s real tough, really tough.”

It was her first time at a job fair, and she was amid the thousands who came out to Don Shula’s hotel in Miami Lakes on Tuesday.

As an older woman in the job market, she said attending the job fair is a new tactic to find work after running into roadblocks.

“In so many job offers you have to be speak both languages and the first thing they ask is what year did I graduate from high school,” she said.

The good news is they were all hiring.

There were hundreds of jobs to be filled. Everything from the Dolphins to the Miami Heat to Carnival Cruise Lines was looking for people.

“It’s kind of refreshing to come out and see the people and the vigor and get excited and interact with it and look for a job,” said Karen Thimotus.

Recruiters like Albion Staffing told CBS4 what they’re looking for.

“Great working attitude, good work history,” said Jennifer Sanchez.

Then there are other offers, not so much for a job, but what they claim could land you one in the future.

“For the ones who don’t have a bachelor’s degree, who don’t have that master’s degree, finish it up, get something going put yourself in a better position,” said Eric Debreus with Atlantis University.

Organizers said nearly 3,000 people showed up to job fair.

The next job fair is August 30th at the BB&T Center, located at 1 Panther Pkwy, in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.