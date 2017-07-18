In The Recruiting Huddle: Sebastian Sainterling – Chaminade-Madonna

July 18, 2017 11:04 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: High School Football, In The Recruiting Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

 Larry Blustein SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Sebastian Sainterling

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 350

SCOUTING: Having followed his travels from his freshman year at Hallandale, on to St. Thomas Aquinas and now rejoining  head coach Dameon Jones with a loaded 3A football program. With his recent commit to attend the University of South Florida, the next order of business for this impressive big man is to help the Lions finish off what they started last year, losing in the state title game. Will get plenty of chances to showcase his abilities against a top-flight schedule that includes defending 5A state champs Plantation American Heritage, Booker T. Washington and Miami Central to name a few. Is a major addition to a quality program.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4348006/sebastian-sainterling

