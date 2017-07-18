In The Recruiting Huddle: Sebastian Sainterling – Chaminade-Madonna

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Sebastian Sainterling
POSITION: OL
SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 350
SCOUTING: Having followed his travels from his freshman year at Hallandale, on to St. Thomas Aquinas and now rejoining head coach Dameon Jones with a loaded 3A football program. With his recent commit to attend the University of South Florida, the next order of business for this impressive big man is to help the Lions finish off what they started last year, losing in the state title game. Will get plenty of chances to showcase his abilities against a top-flight schedule that includes defending 5A state champs Plantation American Heritage, Booker T. Washington and Miami Central to name a few. Is a major addition to a quality program.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4348006/sebastian-sainterling