Family Of Yoga Instructor Killed By Police Wants Answers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBSMiami) – The family of an Australian yoga instructor shot and killed by police in Minneapolis wants answers.

Justine Damond was killed Saturday night after she called 9-1-1 to report hearing a noise she thought could be a sexual assault.

“The death of Justine is a loss to everyone who knew her. She touched so many people,” said Don Damond, Justin’s fiance.

Damond said piecing together Justine’s final minutes will help bring comfort to those who loved her.

“We’ve lost the dearest of people and we’re desperate for information,” he said.

Officer Mohamed Noor was one of two officers who responded to Damond’s 9-1-1 call. Investigators have not disclosed details about what happened after the officers arrived.

Multiple eye witnesses have said Damond approached the police cruiser in her pajamas. According to a law enforcement source, Damond was standing at the driver’s side window when Noor opened fire from the passenger seat. The bullet passed in front of his partner and went through the window, fatally striking Damond.

Noor joined the police department in 2015 as their first Somali-American officer. In a statement, Noor’s attorney said his client, “Extends his condolences to the family and anyone else who has been touched by this event.”

Both officers were wearing body cams at the time of the incident but they were not turned on as per department policy. The officers have been placed on administrative leave. J

Justine and Don Damond were planning to get married next month.