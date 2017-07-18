Conley Returns To Marlins Rotation For First Start Since Early May

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coming off a frustrating weekend against the MLB-best Dodgers, the Miami Marlins got the boost they needed Monday against MLB-worst Philadelphia.

Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs, Justin Bour hit one of his own and Dee Gordon delivered the walkoff single in the 10th inning as Miami took down the Phillies 6-5.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Marlins their first post All-Star Game victory.

Heading into the break, Miami had won six of eight games to get within five games of .500 at 41-46.

The Marlins have yet to lose a home game against Philly this year, winning each of the first four while scoring 27 runs.

One Phillies player who has enjoying playing Miami is Maikel Franco. The third baseman is 8-for-18 with a home run and five RBIs against the Marlins this season.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:10 p.m. ET, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (2-5, 5.58 ERA) vs. Marlins LHP Adam Conley (2-3, 7.53)

Conley returns to the Marlins after being demoted to the minors in early May. In 12 starts at Triple-A New Orleans, the southpaw went 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA.

The hope is that Conley can return to the form he showed during an impressive rookie campaign in 2016 when he went 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA.

Facing the Phillies gives Conley a good opportunity to get off on the right foot. Philadelphia ranks near the bottom of the league in most hitting categories including batting average (26th), runs (29th) and home runs (28th).

Velasquez returns to the Phillies rotation after a strained flexor in his right elbow sent him to the disabled list in late May.

During three rehab starts the righty went 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA, striking out nine in 10 innings.

The season was a struggle for Velasquez before the injury though. It was hoped that he would be the ace of the Phillies staff after showing a lot of promise in 2016.

ROUNDING THE BASES