Father Arrested For Alleged Child Abuse Outside Chuck E. Cheese

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — A father is under arrest for allegedly abusing his child outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Aventura.

Police arrested 40-year-old Peter Juris on Monday.

In bond court on Tuesday, Juris’ wife defended her husband while holding their other child saying they do their best to care for their two sons who have behavioral and developmental problems and even getting help from a service dog.

“We were trained to take care of them because they have special needs,” said his wife on the brink of tears. “My husband is a great father, a great husband and without his help, I couldn’t have done what we’ve done for them. I don’t know what happened yesterday but it’s not something that’s happened before and I don’t think it will happen again.”

Patrons of the Chuck E. Cheese, located at 20335 Biscayne Blvd, called police Monday saying Juris was carrying the child away from the restaurant under his left arm and hitting the child’s head with his right hand while walking to his Maserati vehicle.

Once they got to the car, police say, he put the child inside and hit him on the face and chest area “numerous times with his closed fist.”

Juris allegedly tried to leave the area before police arrived. That’s when one of the patrons stood in front of the vehicle to stop him from leaving.

When police arrived, they say they found red bruising and contusions around the child’s eyes and face. The child was also wearing plastic sunglasses that had the right lens missing, according to police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and treated the child at the scene. Meanwhile, authorities contacted the child’s mother and the Department of Children and Families.

Police listed Juris’ hands, fists and feet as weapons used in the incident, according to his arrest report.

Juris is now facing charges of Battery and Child Abuse without Great Bodily Harm.

Judge Mindy Glazer says while she can sympathize she does believe there is probable cause for the charges and set his bond at $5,000.

“I am very sympathetic to your situation sir but I can’t condone any type of behavior where a child may be harmed,” said Glazer.

She also issued a stay away order in which he cannot have contact with his son, has to stay 500 feet away from him and cannot go home. The judge has also ordered him to surrender any firearms he might have.

DCF is investigating the incident and has not prior history with the family.