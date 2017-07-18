After 20 Years, USF Sling & Shoot Still Going Strong

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

TAMPA – While there are several summer events that take place at college campuses across the country, it would be hard to beat one that takes place right here in the state of Florida.

The history of the University of South Florida’s annual “Sling and Shoot 7-on-7 and Lineman Camp” goes back over two decades. It was the first of its kind in the country – and three head coaches and numerous assistants later, it is still going strong.

In the heat and humidity of a summer weekend, 60 plus 7-on-7 teams from all over the state get together for two days of football, linemen learning and performing competition at its highest level and having plenty of fun.

While Tampa Plant won the event, it wasn’t a slam dunk for the Panthers. South Florida’s own Boyd Anderson – with head coach Quincy Woods – finished second after an impressive run.

The Cobras were the third team in the past four years to finish the competitive two days in the final 4. Hallandale and Miami Westminster Christian were crowned as champions.

The path to the title game for Boyd Anderson began with wins over Davie’s Western High, Sarasota Booker, Seffner Armwood and Orlando Jones to get to the finals against a Plant team that had already won the UCF 7-on-7 tournament to get the offseason started.

“Can’t say enough about the way this team stuck together for two days against very impressive competition,” head coach Quincy Woods said. “Not a lot of people were talking about us coming in, but they know who we are now. Great event.”

With a heavy emphasis on teams from around the Tampa Bay area, USF has gotten to the point where this is easily one of the most talent-rich events of its kind.

Daytona Beach Mainland, which lost to Carol City in the 6A region finals last year, is always at offseason events – and they came the two hours to compete for the weekend and finished among the top teams.

Schools such as Naples, Wiregrass Ranch, Clearwater, Armwood, Charlotte, South Sumter, Tampa Catholic and others attend to get a chance to compete against the teams from out of the area as well.

Each year, the Miami-Dade and Broward County areas flock to this event. Whether its team competition in the 7-on-7’s or the linemen event, there has always been reason to come to Tampa for a football filled weekend.

“This is a tremendous event and something that is so well run,” Douglas head coach Willis May said – as he brought his team and linemen back once again. “We get a lot out of this and the kids get a chance to see what they are up against. They do such a tremendous job.”

Nobody understands the feeling of coming out on top of this Sling & Shoot more than current Chaminade-Madonna head coach Dameon Jones, who won the team crown two seasons ago with Hallandale.

That was a special year for the Chargers – and they beat many of the schools who were on hand this past weekend.

“You get tested here by a lot of athletic teams,” Jones said. “When they hear that you are a South Florida area, I think these players turn things up a little more.”

Jones knows that at event like this, there are going to be highly-rated prospects, so everyone seems to raise their level of play.

With South Florida connections always in place, things don’t look like they will change under the new regime. With former Miramar High head coach and Carol City defensive coordinator Damon Cogdell in place – and former Miami High standout Blue Adams also on staff – along with head coach Charlie Strong’s love for the area, that pipeline is starting to flow and more athletes are headed there.

As for the event itself, South Florida was well represented with plenty of talent and quality programs.

In addition to runner-up Boyd Anderson, other South Florida teams that showed up included:

Chaminade-Madonna: Loaded with talent, this is a team that could have played better, but missing a few players did not help in this kind of setting. Jones and his team lost to top four team Orlando Jones.

Blanche Ely: One of the few local teams that went unbeaten in the first day, the competition got tougher on the second day. Coach Calvin Davis and his Tigers lost to Tampa Sickles.

Doral Academy: One of the programs that have made some major strides over the past two years – and with some young athletes who will be counted on, 2017 will be interesting. Head coach Jase Stewart and his team lost to Tampa Cambridge.

Douglas: Here is a program that takes full advantage of the Sling & Shoot and Linemen event. They always compete hard, and last season had one of the best linemen at the event. Coach May and his team lost to Tampa Catholic.

Hollywood Hills: First year head coach Brandon Graham went up and had a solid showing as the Spartans returned to Tampa – a place this program has visited quite often. They lost to Bradenton Manatee.

Miami Community Charter: First year program that came up with a signature win in the tournament – and will use the next year to add more players. Coach Tip Johnson and his team lost to Bradenton Southeast.

Piper: The Bengals continue to get better in every event they participate in. The next month will be huge for a team that still has a ways to go, but things are starting to come together. Coach David Coleman and his team lost to former Flanagan head coach Don Simon, who is now at St. Cloud Harmony.

Taravella: Here is another team that used this spring and offseason to make an impact. Solid athletes who continue to improve. Head Coach Chares Hafley and his Trojans lost North Port.

Western: The Wildcats have also looked extremely impressive all summer – and still remain as a team to watch in 8A. They have plenty of athletes. Head Coach Adam Ratkevich and his team lost to Boyd Anderson.

“It has been a very busy summer for our football team,” Western head coach Adam Ratkevich said. “This event really gave us two solid days of work that will go a long way in what happens during the upcoming season.”

