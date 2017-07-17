South Florida Watching Two Tropical Waves In The Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane hunters will investigate two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane season is in full swing.

CBS4’s weather team is watching a disturbance about 750 miles East of the Windward Islands moving Westward at 15 miles per hour with a medium potential of cyclone development over the next five days. Showers and storms associated with this disturbance have become better organized but it is lacking a well-defined low-level center of circulation.

Another wave located about 800 miles WSW of Cape Verde Islands has a low potential of cyclone development. It will continue to be monitored as it moves across the Atlantic over the next few days.

As for South Florida’s weather for the week, Monday morning started off with a few showers.

There will be a better chance of storms Monday afternoon due to the moisture associated with a tropical wave moving to our South. The moisture along with more of a light southerly and southwesterly flow will likely steer storms across South Florida. Some strong storms are possible with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

High temperatures will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain chance remains high due to some lingering moisture and highs will continue in the low 90s.

Later this week we’ll see more a typical Summer pattern setting up as the winds will shift out of the southeast.

