Florida’s Venezuelans Came Out In Full Force For Anti-Maduro Vote

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a historic vote, tens of thousands of Venezuelans turned out in full force to vote on President Nicolas Maduro’s controversial plan to rewrite the Constitution.

Venezuelans hope the vote brings an end to the violent clashes that have claimed dozens of lives in the past few months.

The vote is not legally binding and President Maduro says he will not recognize the results, which are expected to be announced later on Monday.

It may not carry legal weight but it has heavy meaning for South Florida’s Venezuelan community which turned out to vote in large numbers. Some locations even stayed open past their official closing time so that everyone in line could vote.

The lines outside the Watsco Center at the University of Miami stretched as far as the eye could see as Venezuelans turned out in full force all across South Florida to reject the government’s controversial plan to rewrite the constitution.

Back in May, President Maduro announced plans for a July 30th vote to elect members of a special assembly that will restructure Venezuela’s constitution.

“One particular thing that makes this act unlawful is that they never consulted with the people if they people want to change the constitution. This was a typical step in the constitution of Venezuela. This was the same step that was taken in the last referendum to change the constitution,” said organizer Mario Di Giovanni.

President Maduro’s plans to change the constitution is what lead Venezuelans across the globe to come together Sunday to vote on this symbolic referendum that has no legal impact and that Maduro calls illegitimate.

For the past several months, Venezuelans have taken to the streets in opposition of President Maduro.

Voters across the seven different voting locations in South Florida are hoping the turnout sends a message to the Venezuelan government to listen to the people and end the violent clashes that have claimed dozens of lives.

More than 100,000 people turned out to vote in South Florida.