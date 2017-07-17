Friends Pass Out Flyers To Find Driver Who Hit Bicyclist

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Friends spent the day passing out flyers in the hopes of locating the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Sunrise.
Michelle Holguin was riding her white mountain bike early Saturday morning when a vehicle plowed into her in front of the Chick-fil-a at 12600 W Sunrise Blvd.
Holguin’s friends passed out flyers on Monday, asking for any information that can help police find the driver responsible.
If you can help investigators, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and there is a $3,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.